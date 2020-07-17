Tinashe Drops The New Music Video For ‘Rascal (Superstar)’

Tinashe is a self-professed rascal.

On Friday, the singer released her new single and music video “Rascal (Superstar)”.

RELATED: Tinashe Shuns Urban Music Genre: ‘The Music Industry Is Designed To Segregate’

The pastel-coloured video features Tinashe getting out of bed and dancing as she gets ready for her day.

RELATED: Tinashe Urges People To ‘Hold Their Friends And Family Accountable’ When It Comes To Racism

She also bakes candy-coloured cakes and then dances in a plush, dark red room at night, all while singing to drones flying around the room.

Tinashe’s last album release was 2019’s Songs for You, her first project following her departures from RCA and signing on with Roc Nation.