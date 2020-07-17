Tinashe Drops The New Music Video For ‘Rascal (Superstar)’

Tinashe is a self-professed rascal.
On Friday, the singer released her new single and music video “Rascal (Superstar)”.
The pastel-coloured video features Tinashe getting out of bed and dancing as she gets ready for her day.
RASCAL (Superstar) drops everywhere at midnight 😛😛😛 Y’all have been begging me to drop this record ever since I teased it on LIVE some months back. In the spirit of “Songs For You” y’all know wtf time it isssssss!!! 🔥‼️ I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND I AM SOOOOO THANKFUL ❤️❤️❤️ All these songs for you, baybeeee
She also bakes candy-coloured cakes and then dances in a plush, dark red room at night, all while singing to drones flying around the room.
Tinashe’s last album release was 2019’s Songs for You, her first project following her departures from RCA and signing on with Roc Nation.