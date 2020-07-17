The Chicks Perform ‘March March’ On ‘Colbert’, Discuss Name Change: ‘It Was About Time’

The Chicks’ highly anticipated new album is finally here.

On Thursday, the country superstar trio appeared remotely on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to perform their new protest anthem “March March”.

RELATED: The Dixie Chicks Change Band Name To ‘The Chicks,’ Drop New Protest Anthem ‘March March’

The trio released the track on the same day they dropped “Dixie” from their band name, writing on their website, “We want to meet this moment,” signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer.

Before performing the hit, the girls addressed the name change, with Maines telling Colbert, “Well, it’s because of everything that’s going on in the world.

“It was about time; we’ve wanted to change it for a long time, actually. We started using ‘DCX’ a lot and ‘the Chicks’ a lot whenever we could — we hoped it would catch on, but it didn’t. So, in the moment now, we just felt that it was right, and we didn’t even have to have much discussion about it. We just all wanted to do it right away, and so we did.”

Gaslighter is available now.