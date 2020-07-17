Jennifer Aniston Doppelgänger Sparks Internet Frenzy As She Shares Photos Of Her New ‘Do

Jennifer Aniston has many doppelgängers but this one’s up there with the best.

Caitlin (a.k.a. The Kindred Ginger) sparked an online frenzy after sharing snaps of her latest haircut. She first caught the internet’s attention after her stylist Steph Carrillo, the owner of Modest Spot Salon in Orange County, California, posted photos of the new ‘do.

Social media users were quick to point out how similar she looks to the “Friends” character Rachel Green, played by Aniston, who was known for her sleek locks.

Despite many people noticing the similarities, others insisted they didn’t see them.

Caitlin herself has also said she doesn’t think she looks like Aniston.

“Since the picture went viral and my handle was shared, I’ve connected with women of all walks of life, but mostly mothers and military spouses that have found me because of the pictures and articles,” Caitlin told Fox News. “I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to bring inspiration and joy to more of my followers!”

“I have never thought I look like her,” she went on. “I’m completely flattered, but side with those that disagree. Jennifer has been and always will be iconic for her beauty!”