Billy Joel Surprises With Impromptu Piano Street Performance

Billy Joel is proving why he’s known as the Piano Man.

In a video captured late last month, the “Uptown Girl” musician gives an impromptu street performance, playing a piano that someone had left for trash on a New York City sidewalk.

A rep for Joel confirmed to People that it was, indeed, the singer playing the piano for passers-by.

In the viral clip, Joel plays the instrument to test it out, commenting to someone, “The action is good. It just needs tuning, and the finish is beat. It’s a perfectly good piano. It’s a shame to throw it out.”

Joel suggests donating the piano to Society of St. Vincent de Paul rather than throwing it away.

“They’d probably take it,” he says, taking another look at the piano. “These are laminated keys, the pedals work, the action is great. The mechanics are perfect.”

In an interview with Billboard last year, the singer talked about his “semi-retirement.”

“We used to do five, six gigs a week,” Joel said. “When you’re first starting out and you’re with your buddies going around the world, you’re like a teenage gang. Very exciting. After a couple of years, you’re Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman.”