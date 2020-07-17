The Chicks Call Out A Cheating Spouse In Powerful New Single ‘Sleep At Night’

The Chicks have just unveiled a new music video, and it’s an emotional one.

The single “Sleep at Night” comes from the trio’s Gaslighter album, released on July 17. The Chicks’ first album in 14 years, Gaslighter is an album marked by heartbreak and betrayal.

The video takes a minimalist approach, with Maines flanked by bandmates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer as they walk through the streets of a desert town, placing the focus on the song’s devastating lyrics.

Columbia Records

RELATED: The Chicks Perform ‘March March’ On ‘Colbert’, Discuss Name Change: ‘It Was About Time’

Written by Maguire, Maines, and Strayer with Teddy Geiger and Justin Tranter, “Sleep at Night” features Maines’ on lead vocals.

“My husband’s girlfriend’s husband just called me up / How messed up is that?” she sings in one verse.

“How do you sleep at night? / How do you tell those lies?” she continues in the chorus. “Lookin’ me in the eye / Livin’ a double life.”

Columbia Records

RELATED: The Chicks Rank Their Best And Worst Songs Ahead Of ‘Gaslighter’ Release

While Maines has confirmed that her recent divorce from “Heroes” star Adrian Pasdar inspired her to write new songs, neither she nor the other members of the Chicks have confirmed that any of the songs on Gaslighter specifically reference Maines’ split; all three members of the group have been divorced, and are all co-writers on the song.

Interestingly enough, last year Pasdar sought a court order to delay the release of Maines’ new music, claiming the lyrics could violate a confidentiality clause in their prenup.