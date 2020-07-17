Jenny Slate Accidentally Invited A Top-Hat-Wearing Stranger To Her Wedding

Jenny Slate couldn’t believe it when one of her closest friends failed to RSVP to her upcoming wedding.

It was then she realized she had sent the electronic “Save The Date” to a complete stranger.

“When I looked back, I had messed up the letter — the name on the email by one letter,” she explains.

“And not only was it like, ‘Jenny and Ben, June 2020, save the date,’ it was a picture of me and Ben, being like, ‘We are Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck and we live here, this is our home address,'” she laughs.

Slate and Shattuck’s wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was not “anything I ever saw coming”. Slate reveals they made the decision to move their summer wedding because “it was not safe or happy to do it then.”

“I’m not trying to assume this lady is a fan or knows who I am, but if she does, she knows where I live and that we were gonna get married at our house blah blah blah, but then we sent a thing saying, ‘Sorry everybody, we’re not getting married,’ but I didn’t send it to her because I just felt so awkward about it,” Slate laughs.

But the actress did do some online sleuthing to see who her potential mystery guest was.

“When I looked her up on the internet, she likes to wear top hats. Like a lot. Often she’ll wear a top hat in some of her pictures,” Slate explains. “So on the day we were supposed to get married and because I knew she wouldn’t have received the ‘Sorry we’re not getting married anymore’, I had this weird fantasy that like maybe she would show up. And in my fantasy, she’s in a long stretch white limo and she comes out wearing a Jamiroquai-like top hat and she’s like ‘Let’s get this party farted’ because she’s funny she doesn’t say ‘started’.”

As Fallon breaks down in laughter, Slate jokes that in her fantasy she tells the woman, “I knew I should have invited you all along!”