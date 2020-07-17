Ally Brooke Takes A Trip To The Desert In ‘500 Veces’ Video

Ally Brooke looks hot in her new music video, literally.
On Friday, the 26-year-old singer dropped the video for her single “500 Veces”, featuring rapper Messiah.
The video takes the duo out to the middle of the desert for the steamy new track.
“I didn’t want to give in/But with you it feels so different,” Brooke sings.
FINDING YOUR HARMONY! It is with incredible excitement to finally REVEAL MY BOOK COVER and to announce that FINDING YOUR HARMONY WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE OCTOBER 6TH!!!!! I cannot express the joy that I feel. Writing this book has been such an unbelievable journey, a true labor of love, and I can’t wait to share it with you!! Thank You God for this amazing opportunity. Pre-order “Finding Your Harmony” now! Link in bio❤️ #FindingYourHarmony
Earlier this year, the former Fifth Harmony singer announced she is publishing a memoir titled Finding Your Harmony, out Oct. 6.