Johnny Depp’s Friend Insists He Saw No Injuries On Amber Heard After Alleged Fight, Despite Her Claims

An old friend of Johnny Depp was the latest person to give evidence in the actor’s libel trial against the Sun newspaper Friday.

Isaac Baruch, an artist who has known the star for nearly 40 years and stayed as Depp’s guest in the same Los Angeles penthouse complex, appeared via videolink from L.A., the Guardian reported.

He told the High Court he hadn’t seen any evidence of injury to Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard in May 2016 after the couple’s final breakup, despite her claiming otherwise and sharing snaps of her bruised and reddened face.

Heard claimed Depp struck her on May 21, 2016, but Baruch said he saw her on May 22 and she looked fine.

Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/CP Images

RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Says Amber Heard Abused The Hollywood Star

Baruch said in his statement of the pair’s meeting on that day, “[She] told me that he [Depp] hit her in the face and threw a phone at her. I then asked her where he had hit her and she stretched her neck and pushed out the right side of her head for me to look at her right eye.

“I literally was around 12 inches from her, inspecting her face and I did not see a single mark or evidence of any marks, bruising, or swelling of any kind anywhere on her face. She also definitely didn’t seem to be wearing any makeup at this time of day that could cover any marks or swelling.”

Baruch saw her again the next day, telling the court: “Ms. Heard knocked on my door somewhere between late morning and early afternoon… Again, I saw no marks of any kind on either side of her face. There were no bruises, scratches, redness, dark spots, or swelling of any kind.”

RELATED: Amber Heard Was ‘The Antagonizer’ In Johnny Depp Fights And ‘Regularly Drank 1 Or 2 Bottles Of Wine A Night,’ Ex-Employee Says

Baruch said Depp had told him Heard used to hit him, but insisted: “I’m not gonna hit her, I love her.”

Baruch described Depp as an “ubermensch, he’s generous to everybody. He’s true and honest. He’s a good guy. He does the right thing.”

Asked by Depp’s attorney, David Sherborne, what he felt about Heard, he replied: “She filed a fraudulent domestic violence claim to push her hand in the divorce.”

Friday also saw Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, make a statement, admitting Elon Musk had visited Heard and Depp’s house on the regular.

He said in his written message, “From March 2015 onwards, Ms. Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11 p.m. to midnight, by Mr. Elon Musk.

“For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms. Heard who would tell me to give Mr. Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse. After he had made a few visits, Ms. Heard provided Mr. Musk with his own garage remote and a fob to Mr. Depp’s penthouse. I believe he visited Ms. Heard a few times a week and he would always visit when Mr. Depp was not at home.”

Romero also said he “did not notice any bruises, cuts, swelling, red marks or any other injuries of any kind to Ms. Heard’s face” when he saw her on May 25, 2016, Just Jared reported.

Depp is suing the Sun over an article that described him as a “wife-beater” — something he strongly denies.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

The case continues.