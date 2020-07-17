Keith Urban Releases A-ha-Inspired Video For ‘Superman’

Country star Keith Urban is “feeling like Superman” in his new video. The track is the fourth song off an upcoming album from Urban titled The Speed of Now Part One.

The colourful video features an animated version of the star strumming away in “flipbook” style. Nostalgic viewers might be reminded of a certain video from the ‘80s by A-ha. Apparently, the effect is intentional.

In an interview with Variety, Urban not only admitted that the A-ha track is one of his “favourite videos of all time”, but that they took direct inspiration in the making of the video. “I was talking with Ben Dalgleish, who’s this really great creative designing artist in my world who put together our whole Vegas show that we did. We were talking about the A-ha ‘Take on Me’ video, and he said, ‘Well, what about a flipbook video?’”

The release of the album has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns and is now slated for a September 18 release. The delay, however, has given Urban time to add new songs.