Captain Tom Moore Received Knighthood From Queen Elizabeth II For Raising Millions For Health Workers

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images
Knighthood ceremonies have been postponed due to the pandemic, but Queen Elizabeth II made one very special exception.

On Friday, at an outdoor, socially distanced ceremony, the Queen bestowed a knighthood on 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore.

Moore gained attention for his work raising money for U.K. health workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, with over $37 million in donations so far.

The ceremony on Friday took place at Windsor Castle, with Moore’s close family accompanying him, according to Town & Country.

Plans for Moore’s knighthood were announced in May, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the former British army officer “a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus.”

