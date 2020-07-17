Juno Award Winner Serena Ryder Releases New Single ‘Candy’

Six-time Juno Award-winning artist Serena Ryder has released her new single “Candy”

The track, from her upcoming album The Art of Falling Apart, will soon be accompanied by a video featuring Tanya Howard of the National Ballet of Canada. Expect it in the coming weeks.

The 10-track album is inspired by her struggles with mental illness over the years. According to Ryder, the lead single “Candy” is about her journey to wellness.

“This song is about being vulnerable and the many layers to being a human on the path to wellness. ‘Candy’ is an intro to let everyone know that I’m about to show my softer, more vulnerable side with this new record.”

Ryder is an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and wellness. She has worked with several initiatives, including Bell Let’s Talk, WE Day, and Unison Benevolent Fund.

“Candy” is now available for streaming.