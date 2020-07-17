Lisa Rinna Calls Out Denise Richards For ‘Bulls**t’ ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Lisa Rinna is unhappy about the recent “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion taping this week — and is apparently laying the blame at Denise Richards’ feet.

In a post to Instagram Stories in the wee hours of Friday morning, reports Us Weekly, she wrote: “Reunion was bulls**t today. I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

While the former “Days of Our Lives” star didn’t name names, both Erika Jayne and Brandi Glanville have claimed Richards served them with cease and desist orders prohibiting them from talking about Richards’ alleged affair with Glanville.

In a trailer for the 10th season of “RHOBH” released in March, Rinna is seen asking Richards whether she tried to silence one of their co-stars.

“Who told you that?” asks Richards.

“You’re so angry,” Rinna responds.

It began when the Daily Mail reported that Glanville and Richards had been having a “months-long affair,” with Richards reportedly telling Glanville that she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an “open marriage.”

Fans will find out more as the current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” continues, airing Wednesdays on Slice.