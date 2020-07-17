The Reklaws Drop Summer Song Three-Pack: ‘Beer Can’, ‘Karma’ And ‘Godspeed’

The Reklaws are back with new music.

On Friday, the brother-sister duo debuted three new tracks to get everyone in the summer spirit: “Beer Can”, “Karma” and “Godspeed”.

“Through these crazy times, we have found ourselves playing this song for our friends and family, in search of comfort and reassurance,” says Jenna and Stuart Walker of “Godspeed”. “We hope ‘Godspeed’ brings some peace to everyone’s world and as much as this feels like an uncontrollable/unsure time, we hope that you find comfort in knowing you are exactly where you should be.”

The three new tracks are part of the duo’s Where I’m From Deluxe pack, which includes their nostalgic current single of the same name.

Of their new song “Karma” the duo explains, “It’s a song about how Karma is a… (you can finish that sentence). We love writing songs while thinking about the moment it will create on stage. We can’t wait to sing this one with everyone, live! We hope this one puts a smile on your face.”

With no summer concerts this year, the duo hopes their new music provides an uplifting and positive distraction as we experience a summer unlike any before.

The CCMA Award-winners also open up about “Beer Can”, which they say is the perfect summer party anthem.

“We are stoked to finally release this one. The idea that nothing can make you dance like a “Beer Can” … we can’t wait to crack a cold one with everyone on summer festival stages next year but until then; love, laugh, smile and crack a cold one (or several) for us!”

Fans can listen to the new music here.