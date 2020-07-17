Watch The Creepy Teaser For The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series

A chilling new teaser-trailer for the upcoming “Chucky” TV series has been released.

“Child’s Play” creator Don Mancini shared the clip on Twitter: “An evil too great to play on just one network,” confirming the show would air on Syfy and USA Network.

We’re gonna be friends till the end. All over again. pic.twitter.com/6K6DJ78RJn — SYFY (@SYFY) July 16, 2020

The trailer doesn’t give much away but the series is thought to be a continuation of the horror film franchise.

RELATED: Sing Along With Chucky In Creepy New ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer

It features an outline of everyone’s favourite homicidal doll, with the caption and eerie music welcoming back “an old friend.”

The original “Child’s Play” movie hit theatres in 1988.

RELATED: Chucky Is Brought To Life In ‘Child’s Play’ Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Mancini said during an interview with Syfy Wire, “With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films. But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years.

“I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

The “Chucky” TV series is set to drop in 2021.