Alex Trebek Says He Will Not Go Cold Turkey On Cancer Treatment After ‘Confusion’ From Book Excerpt

Alex Trebek doesn’t plan on undergoing cancer treatment forever.

In an excerpt from his book published by The New York Times, the “Jeopardy!” host opened up about his advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year.

“Trebek’s prognosis has worsened. If his current course of cancer treatment fails, he plans to stop treatment,” the article stated.

Said the TV personality, “Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad.“

“There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level,” Trebek explained. “It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

On the topic of “Jeopardy!”, Trebek said that he “plans to keep making the show for as long as he can, but he worries that his performance is declining, that he’s slurring his words and messing up clues. ‘It’s a quality program, and I think I do a good job hosting it, and when I start slipping, I’ll stop hosting.'”

It turns out, however, that perspective is an expired one from a dated quote in his book. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter handle published a quote from Trebek clarifying his current stance on treatment.

“That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times,” Trebek wrote. “My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on. But if it were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment – NOT stop all treatment.”

“I apologize for any confusion and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan,” he concluded. “And thank them for their concerns.”