Alex Trebek Says He Will Stop Treatment If Current Cancer Treatments Don’t Work

Alex Trebek doesn’t plan on undergoing cancer treatment forever.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the “Jeopardy!” host opens up about his advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosis last year.

“Trebek’s prognosis has worsened. If his current course of cancer treatment fails, he plans to stop treatment,” the article states.

Said the TV personality, “Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad.

“There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

On the topic of “Jeopardy!”, Trebek said that he “plans to keep making the show for as long as he can, but he worries that his performance is declining, that he’s slurring his words and messing up clues. ‘It’s a quality program, and I think I do a good job hosting it, and when I start slipping, I’ll stop hosting,’ he said.”