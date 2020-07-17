Victoria Beckham Gushes Over How ‘Proud’ She Is Of Her Three ‘Kind’ Sons

Victoria Beckham is so “proud” of her three boys.

The fashion designer, 46, sat down photographer Alexi Lubimorski for his YouTube series, admitting that she and husband David Beckham, 45, are raising three boys, and a daughter, who “respect” one-another.

The Beckhams share four children, sons, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9.

“I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men. They work hard and they’re kind, and being kind is key now. I think everybody should be kind – there are so many horrible things going on in the world,” Victoria gushed. “With regards to the boys they always have to have respect for themselves, for others, for girls. Our boys have always had the utmost respect for everyone. They have always been like that.”

And to the Spice Girls alum, motherhood is still her greatest achievement.

“Being a mum is the most important job in the world,’ she said. ‘I love what I do professionally and I take it very seriously but there is nothing more serious than having children,” Victoria said. “It’s your responsibility to bring up really good, good people so I take that responsibility seriously. I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, and I try and be the best professional.”

The Beckhams are about to add a new family member, as eldest son Brooklyn recently proposed to longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz.