Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After She Was Found Unresponsive

Tamar Braxton is in stable condition after being found “unresponsive” by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles where they were staying, The Blast and TMZ report.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that they received a call from the Ritz Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles at approximately 9:45 p.m. PT on Thursday. According to police, “The call was in regards to a medical emergency and an individual was transported to the hospital. We don’t know the person’s condition.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also tells ET that they responded to a call at 9:57 p.m. PT on Thursday night for a reported unconscious adult female. They dropped the woman off at the hospital, and say they have no information on her current condition.

The Blast reports that Adefeso, who has an address at the Ritz Carlton Residences, made the 911 call, and told the dispatcher that Braxton had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. According to the website, Braxton is currently in stable condition but still unconscious, and currently in a 24-hour watch at the hospital.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her,” her rep told The Blast.

Braxton is mom to 7-year-old son, Logan Vincent Herbert, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

Braxton opened up to ET in May about co-parenting their son and figuring out her relationship with Herbert after finalizing their divorce.

“We’re in a really, really good place. We realized it’s not about us. It’s not about our feelings,” Braxton said at the time. “It’s not about what happened. It’s about Logan, and it’s about us setting the best example for him and being there for him. So, that’s the choice we made. You have to make that choice, though.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

