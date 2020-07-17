Lisa Vanderpump Has New Show ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ In The Works

Lisa Vanderpump has another TV series to add to her roster of shows.

On Thursday, during NBC’s airing of the “30 Rock” reunion special, a commercial spot ran for “Vanderpump Dogs”, a new show featuring the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”/”Vanderpump Rules” star.

Unlike those other shows, “Vanderpump Dogs” won’t be airing in the U.S. on Bravo, but on the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock streaming service (which as of now isn’t available in Canada).

According to Peacock, more details will be released at a later date, but it’s probably safe to assume that the new series will focus on her Vanderpump Dogs foundation and rescue centre in Los Angeles.

After the news broke, Vanderpump confirmed that she’s known about the Peacock show “for months,” and had presumed “it was supposed to be secret, but apparently it’s announced.

Here's the part of the promo that aired yesterday: 🎥 bravohaus pic.twitter.com/p0IH04KZXC — 𝕃𝕍ℙ 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℍ𝔹𝕀ℂ🏳️‍🌈 (@LVPtheHBIC) July 17, 2020

Well good morning …I’ve known about this for months lol…

Thought it was supposed to be secret,but apparently it’s announced! — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 17, 2020