Hallmark Plans To Add More LGBTQ Representation To Their Movies

Hallmark is committing to adding more “LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors” to its lineup of movies in the future.

The decision comes in response to criticism over the list of 40 new holiday movies that it released on Wednesday. Fans noticed that the list was lacking any representation from the LGBTQ community.

#CountdowntoChristmas is here! @EW has an exclusive look at the 40 new Christmas movies coming this holiday season including “Christmas in Vienna”. https://t.co/zEmNFoUslo — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) July 15, 2020

Twitter user @KatBroux tweeted in response to the list: “I love your movies a lot but I can’t say I’m not looking forward to some LGBTQ rep that goes further than just a hint of it. I look forward to seeing the movies but also more rep.”

The Hallmark Channel Twitter account replied to the tweet with this statement:

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making more programming announcements in the coming months, with projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors. We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome.”

The company has been in trouble with the LGBTQ community in the past when it removed Zola commercials from its channel that featured same-sex couples kissing. This was after complaints from groups that threatened to boycott the channel over the ads.