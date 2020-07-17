Rita Wilson Questions Why COVID-19 Face Masks Are A Debate: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense’

Rita Wilson has some candid thoughts on the COVID-19 face mask debate.

The actress-turned-singer, 63, and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus back in March. But now, Wilson is slamming the members of the public who don’t understand why masks are necessary to help curb the spread.

“Why wouldn’t you wear a mask if it’s good for your health?,” she asked during an interview with Gayle King on Friday’s “CBS This Morning”. “It doesn’t make sense.”

WATCH: @RitaWilson joins us to discuss her new original song that she co-wrote and is featured in the new war drama, "The Outpost." She discusses writing new music, her experience with COVID-19 and why she's frustrated with people who don't wear masks during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/297uglz2yk — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2020

After telling King about her COVID-19 symptoms, which were extreme fatigue, body aches, irritability, discomfort, loss of taste and smell and a 102-degree fever, Wilson added, “I don’t understand why something that’s so easy to do has become an issue or something that people are coming up against.”

King added, “You know the mask is uncomfortable. But you know what else is uncomfortable? Dying.”

Hanks and Wilson have fully recovered.