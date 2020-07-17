Chris Evans Jokes About Lockdown Life: ‘I Just Stay Home And Never Shower’

Chris Evans spoke about what he’s been up to in quarantine during an interview with “Sunday Today”s Willie Geist.

Evans shared in the preview clip, “Yeah, it’s just me and Dodger [his dog]. You know, it’s tricky because it’s such a stupid thing — but I consider myself an introvert! I am… It takes a while before I need social interaction.”

RELATED: Chris Evans And Lily James Spotted Together During Night Out In London

The Captain America actor joked, “I just stay home and I never shower,” before adding, “That’s not true, I shower all the time. I don’t know why I said that. I’m a very clean person!”

Evans, who is a big fan of the New England Patriots, also discussed NFL star Tom Brady moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He told Geist, “I mean, I hate to say it, I kind of saw it coming. I was anticipating and bracing for it… and you know what, I could never, ever, ever harbour any ill will.”

RELATED: Chris Evans, Paul Rudd Recall Marvel Pressure And First Day They Met On ‘Avengers: Civil War’ Set

“He gave 20 years of some of the best football memories I’ll ever have. So I wish him well.”

The full interview is set to air Sunday, July 19.