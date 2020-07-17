U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Cancer Has Returned, Celebs React

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, Feb. 6, 2018

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy after her cancer has returned, but has no plans to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Ginsburg, 87, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

READ MORE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated in hospital for possible infection: Supreme Court

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver and she began chemotherapy in May.

READ MORE: Death of the dance floor? How nightclubs are being re-imagined amid COVID-19

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” Ginsburg’s statement added. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

People have taken to Twitter to react to the news:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a fighter her whole life and I know this next challenge is no different. Joining those across our nation sending love and prayers. https://t.co/96XAnTvpv2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 17, 2020

If we know anything about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it's that she's a fighter. Her strength and resilience is unmatched. Let us lift her and her family up in prayer during this challenging time. RBG, we're wishing you good health and a full recovery. https://t.co/8eqU3dnZ6I — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 17, 2020

If RBG can stay on the Supreme Court despite multiple cancers and infection for the good of the whole country, you can wear a damn mask. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 16, 2020

My heart is with Justice Ginsburg in her renewed battle with cancer. I know she is a fighter.

Really, 2020. Haven’t you done enough?https://t.co/gHOFbIYA7e — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 17, 2020

She’s amazing. Am rooting for her full recovery. I have a very different judicial philosophy than RBG but I greatly respect her. https://t.co/6Klm0U4JtW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 17, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is everything that a justice of the Supreme Court should be. She’s also an exemplary human being & one of democracy’s eternal heroes. But she can’t do the impossible; live forever. That’s why voting for @JoeBiden is vital. If you agree please share:#Joe4RBG — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 17, 2020

Keeping my Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in my prayers and close to my heart tonight. Feel better, #RBG. https://t.co/HXmfHaKepd — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 14, 2020

© The Canadian Press