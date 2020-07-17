U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Cancer Has Returned, Celebs React

By Staff, The Associated Press.

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, Feb. 6, 2018
United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, Feb. 6, 2018 — EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy after her cancer has returned, but has no plans to retire from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Ginsburg, 87, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” Ginsburg’s statement added. “I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

