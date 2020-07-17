Mariah Carey Surprises Fans By Releasing ‘The Live Debut — 1990’ EP

Mariah Carey is celebrating three glittering decades in the music industry by unlocking items from her personal vault and treating fans with rarities from her career.

Weekly #MC30 releases will include digital EPs, remixes, bonus cuts, rare tracks, acapella moments and live performances. The music will be accompanied by video footage, photos, personal notes from Mariah and physical releases.

#MC30 kicks off on Friday with the release of The Live Debut – 1990; a four-song digital EP with video footage filmed during her first live performance at New York’s Tatou Club on Oct. 22, 1990.

Tracks include “Love Takes Time,” “Vision Of Love,” “Vanishing” and “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)”.

In addition to the weekly releases for #MC30, Carey’s newly announced memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” will be released on Sept. 29, 2020.

The memoir will explore how Carey dealt with issues such as race, identity, class, and trauma during her journey to success.

Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date.

The Grammy-winner previously delayed her 30-year celebrations due to Black Lives Matter protests and a music industry blackout following the death of George Floyd.