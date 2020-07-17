Jamie Dornan Works Out To The ‘Mamma Mia’ Soundtrack

According to Jamie Dornan, the only right way to work out is while listening to musicals.

RELATED: Jamie Dornan Joins ‘Save With Stories’ Campaign

On Friday, the star of “The Fall” shared a video on Instagram of his workout, lifting a kettlebell while listening to Abba’s “Dancing Queen” from Mamma Mia!.

“If you don’t workout listening to songs from musicals you’re getting it ALL wrong,” he wrote.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Forced To Pick Between Christian Grey And Jamie Dornan In ‘Would You Rather’

Dornan has shared a number of fun videos on Instagram during quarantine, including his attempt to break the Rubik’s cube world record.