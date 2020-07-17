Keanu Reeves Is Writing His Own Comic Book Series

Keanu Reeves is a noted comic book fan and now he’s a comic book author too.

The “John Wick” star is writing the 12-issue limited series BRZRKR with co-writer Matt Kindt, and illustrated by Alessandro Vitti.

The hyper-violent comic centres on a centuries-old warrior called the Berzerker, who now works for the U.S. government in exchange for learning the truth about his existence.

Reeves told USA Today that he pitched the story to Boom! Studios as “this character who was born 80,000 years ago, half man, his father’s a war god. It’s a little fantasy in reality. I had this image in my head of a guy fighting through the ages because of his father’s compulsion to violence,” but is also “trapped and trying to figure it out.”

One of the Berzerker’s assets is his incredible memory and facility with languages.

“We have hopefully some nice scenes where when they’re looking at hieroglyphics, and he’s like, ‘No, you got that wrong,’” Reeves said. “And there’s things like, ‘Hey man, I wasn’t everywhere. I’m just one guy.’ Part of the research that they’re doing on him is trying to download all of the knowledge that he has.”

Asked whether he’d like to see the comic become a film, Reeves said, “I’d love to play Berzerker! It’s a really fun story so if it’s not me, hopefully someone can play it.”

BRZRKR will be out monthly starting Oct. 7.