Alessia Cara Talks Her New EP ‘This Summer: Live Off The Floor’ With Proceeds Going To Save The Children

Alessia Cara is giving back with her new music for years to come.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, the 24-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter opens up about her new EP This Summer: Live Off The Floor, which debuts for fans today, along with eight live in-studio performance videos.

Related: Alessia Cara Covers Randy Newman’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ For ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble’ Special

“We’re definitely taking it back to the essence of the song,” Cara explains when asked if her new EP is a reflection of the way she creates music.

This EP, in particular, holds a special significance for the Grammy Award-winning artist, who will be donating her share of net royalties to humanitarian organization Save The Children for the next 21 years.

Related: Elvis Duran’s ‘Stay At Home Ball’ Lineup: Alessia Cara, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo And More

“I really wanted to do something where I could help everyone,” Cara says. “When thinking about changing the world… I think helping and protecting and educating kids is the most important and crucial step to that cause those are the future leaders.”

She adds, “And we’re not going to see a better world if, you know, the future brightest minds and most colourful spirits aren’t given the access to education and health and food and shelter.”

THIS SUMMER: LIVE OFF THE FLOOR OUT NOW. all my proceeds for the next 21 years are going to @SavetheChildren 🌺🖤 https://t.co/SmxkKrYo3Q pic.twitter.com/pg0R2WlZSD — ac (@alessiacara) July 17, 2020

This Summer: Live Off The Floor features live versions of six songs including, “Ready” and “Rooting For You”, as well as her original song “I Choose” from the Netflix animated film “The Willoughbys”, in which she made her acting debut as the lead character.

Meanwhile, Cara has had a lot to celebrate with three wins, including Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for her 2018 album The Pains of Growing, at the 2020 Juno Awards, which went virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short & More Lend Their Voices To Netflix’s ‘The Willoughbys’

Speaking about the recognition, the singer admits that she tries to stay off of the Internet so it does not “skew” her opinion of herself.

“I try and stay off of that because, you know, it can always get in your head. But I think, in general, I just personally take it as being acknowledged,” she contends. “Cause, you know, I work so hard as a young woman to be acknowledged for my songwriting and make it a point that I write everything.”