Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Sense Of Humour During ’30 Rock’ Reunion Special

She’s known as the funniest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, so it comes as no surprise that Khloe Kardashian fit right in while making a cameo appearance on NBC’s “30 Rock” reunion special.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian On Whether Brother Rob Kardashian Will Be Returning To ‘KUWTK’

The reality TV star showed off her famous sense of humour during the one-hour special event, which watched at the TGS team got back together to help NBC head Kenneth Parcell with an advertiser presentation.

Tina Fey’s character Liz Lemon assembled the old team remotely and attempted to recruit a reality star to fill the role of Jenna Maroney, played by Jane Krakowski.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Says Being A Mom Has Made Her ‘Softer’

“I think you would be amazing at it,” she said, offering the role to Kardashian. “I’ve always thought you were the funniest person in your family.”

“I am,” replied the confident Good American designer, before asking if she could write her own material.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Gives Andy Cohen Some ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Scoop In Bonus Scene

She was then interrupted by Jenna, who wasn’t happy about Liz trying to replace her.

Desperate to perform, Jenna revealed that she had been opening her window at 7 p.m. to pretend people were clapping for her.

“That’s really sad,” noted Kardashian, before swiftly leaving the call.

“30 Rock” originally aired on NBC from October 2006 to January 2013.