George Strait To Share Stories And Spin Records As Guest DJ For SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio

Tom Petty passed away in 2017, yet the iconic rocker’s legacy lives on at Sirius XM with not one but two different satellite radio channels devoted to him (Tom Petty Radio and Tom Petty’s Buried Treasure).

Listeners will receive a special treat on Monday when country star George Strait plays guest DJ, spinning both records and tales for Tom Petty Radio.

On Friday, SiriusXM shared some preview clips of Strait’s appearance, including one (above) in which he shares his memory of the one and only time he met Petty, when the Heartbreakers leader was honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year in early 2017.

RELATED: Tom Petty’s Family Issues Cease And Desist To Trump After Rocker’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Played At Trump’s Tulsa Rally

“I was nervous as a cat, kind of a fish out of water, I guess you’d say. But I was excited,” Strait says, admitting he rarely gets starstruck but meeting Petty was an exception. Strait also performed at the event, playing “You Wrecked Me” from the 1994 Wildflowers album.

“He couldn’t have been nicer to me, and thanked me for coming out and being a part of it,” said Strait.

In another clip, Strait describes making a special trip just so he could Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform live.

Admitting he’s not the type of guy to travel to see a show, Strait managed to “finagle some tickets” and flew from Texas to L.A., where the band was performing at the modestly sized Fonda Theatre.

RELATED: Stevie Nicks Gets Emotional Honouring Tom Petty: ‘My Heart Will Never Get Over This’

“I’m so happy that I did that,” he says. “I remember it like it was yesterday… most of it. The band and Tom were great, of course, and the crowd, wow, they were lit up — so to speak.”

Strait’s guest DJ spot can be heard Monday, July 20 at 8 a.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio, and will be available on demand afterwards.