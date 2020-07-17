Laura Ingraham Gets A Geography Lesson After Confusing Where Toronto Is Located

By Jamie Samhan.

Fox broadcaster Laura Ingraham tried to bash Joe Biden, but instead was put through a geography lesson.

Ingraham has shared a story about how the City of Toronto “banned” Catholic communion, which was incorrect in itself as instead COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place. These include the priest delivering the blessing from a safe distance and the congregant having to be 2 metres away before consuming their wafer. Not “banned.”

But it was Ingraham’s caption, calling out U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden that had people reminding her that Toronto wouldn’t even fall under his jurisdiction.

“Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer. ‘City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion’,” she wrote.

Ingraham’s geography lesson quickly followed.

“Toronto is in Canada. Canada is not part of the United States,” wrote one person.

“Ma’am, this is a Tim Hortons,” teased another, while someone else added, “If this gets out, Biden will never carry Toronto.”

See more reaction below:

 

