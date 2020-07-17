Laura Ingraham Gets A Geography Lesson After Confusing Where Toronto Is Located

Fox broadcaster Laura Ingraham tried to bash Joe Biden, but instead was put through a geography lesson.

Ingraham has shared a story about how the City of Toronto “banned” Catholic communion, which was incorrect in itself as instead COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place. These include the priest delivering the blessing from a safe distance and the congregant having to be 2 metres away before consuming their wafer. Not “banned.”

But it was Ingraham’s caption, calling out U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden that had people reminding her that Toronto wouldn’t even fall under his jurisdiction.

RELATED: Seth MacFarlane Slams Laura Ingraham’s ‘Insane Remark’ About Coronavirus Shutdown

“Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer. ‘City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion’,” she wrote.

Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer. “City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion” https://t.co/9oR3YI7Zkf — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 17, 2020

RELATED: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Clarifies Statement Defending Drew Brees’ Kneeling Comments

Ingraham’s geography lesson quickly followed.

“Toronto is in Canada. Canada is not part of the United States,” wrote one person.

(Toronto is in Canada. Canada is not part of the United States.) https://t.co/NtBwV7bo0N — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 17, 2020

“Ma’am, this is a Tim Hortons,” teased another, while someone else added, “If this gets out, Biden will never carry Toronto.”

See more reaction below:

You haven’t seen the newest, Trump approved map yet. pic.twitter.com/wRaHaLH7tw — Joey G (@jgblhs) July 17, 2020

See the nice black line? That indicates an international border. That means that the city of Toronto is not in the United States and therefore your lord and savior Donnie J is NOT the president of that particular city because TORONTO IS IN CANADA! pic.twitter.com/sKf531eXMk — John Savage (@SavageAuthor21) July 17, 2020

Laura figuring out where Toronto is "Toronto is in Canada" pic.twitter.com/O75bcJYSmI — Sand Piper 🚩 (@realsandpiper) July 17, 2020

YES I AM!! 🍁 TORONTO IS IN CANADA! 🇨🇦 💙 ~T.O. pic.twitter.com/GfO3Anrd8i — T O R O N T O 🍁 (@Toronto) July 17, 2020