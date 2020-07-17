Meghan Trainor Drops ‘Treat Myself’ Deluxe Album, ‘Make You Dance’ Music Video

Meghan Trainor has dropped the deluxe version of her third studio album Treat Myself.
The Grammy Award-winner expands the project with three brand new songs and unreleased acoustic recordings of two fan favourites: “Ashes” and “Workin’ On It”.
In addition to the new album, Trainor premiered the music video for her latest single “Make You Dance” on Friday, which was shot at home while in quarantine.
See the full tracklist below.
1. Wave [feat. Mike Sabath]
2. Nice To Meet Ya [feat. Nicki Mina]
3. Funk
4. Babygirl
5. Workin’ On It [feat. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan]
6. Ashes
7. Lie To Me
8. Here To Stay
9. Blink
10. Genetics [feat. Pussycat Dolls]
11. Evil Twin
12. After You [feat. AJ Mitchell]
13. Another Opinion
14. No Excuses
15. Have You Now
16. Make You Dance
17. Underwater [w. Dillon Francis]
18. You Don’t Know Me
19. Ashes (Acoustic)
20. Workin’ On It (Acoustic)
Fans can listen to the album here.