Meghan Trainor Drops ‘Treat Myself’ Deluxe Album, ‘Make You Dance’ Music Video

Meghan Trainor has dropped the deluxe version of her third studio album Treat Myself.

RELATED: Elvis Duran’s ‘Stay At Home Ball’ Lineup: Alessia Cara, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo And More

The Grammy Award-winner expands the project with three brand new songs and unreleased acoustic recordings of two fan favourites: “Ashes” and “Workin’ On It”.

In addition to the new album, Trainor premiered the music video for her latest single “Make You Dance” on Friday, which was shot at home while in quarantine.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Debuts New Song ‘Make You Dance’, Announces ‘Treat Myself’ Deluxe Album

See the full tracklist below.

1. Wave [feat. Mike Sabath]

2. Nice To Meet Ya [feat. Nicki Mina]

3. Funk

4. Babygirl

5. Workin’ On It [feat. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan]

6. Ashes

7. Lie To Me

8. Here To Stay

9. Blink

10. Genetics [feat. Pussycat Dolls]

11. Evil Twin

12. After You [feat. AJ Mitchell]

13. Another Opinion

14. No Excuses

15. Have You Now

16. Make You Dance

17. Underwater [w. Dillon Francis]

18. You Don’t Know Me

19. Ashes (Acoustic)

20. Workin’ On It (Acoustic)

Fans can listen to the album here.