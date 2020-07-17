Kaia Gerber Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles: ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’

Kaia Gerber is getting candid about her mental health struggles.

The model, 18, and daughter to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber joined Vogue for a video interview where she opened up about growing up in the spotlight and how that affected her mental health and self-esteem.

Gerber not only was born into the spotlight but she strutted her way through the modelling world after making her fashion week debut at 16-year-old.

“There are so many moving parts, especially being part of an industry with so many different people that you face a lot of struggles,” Gerber said. “You have to wake up every day and choose that happiness for yourself, not for someone else and not based on anyone else.”

But she has a message for fans, “What you see in the media most times is the highlight reel. It’s okay not to be okay sometimes. It’s okay to be sad. It’s okay to have bad days.”

She added, “Those aren’t the days that we’re putting on Instagram.”