Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Talk Show Postponed, Production Shut Down In Wake Of Anti-Semitism Controversy

Nick Cannon was to have launched a new syndicated talk show in the fall, but those plans are being put on hold in the wake of some controversial comments he made recently that have been described as anti-Semitic.

According to a report from Deadline, the premiere date of the talk show was originally scheduled for Sept. 21, but has been pushed back and won’t be debuting this year. In addition, production has reportedly been shut down.

However, the series’ producer, Lionsgate, is standing behind the embattled host.

“The Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year,” reads a statement from Lionsgate.

“After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt & sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views,” Lionsgate’s statement continues.

“We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten & unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show,” the statement adds, concluding: “Lionsgate & Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism & hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for.”

During a recent podcast, Cannon said, “It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Cannon later issued an apology on social media, admitting his words “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.

ViacomCBS subsequently severed its relationship with Cannon, although the Fox network confirmed he would continue to host “The Masked Singer” when the show returns with a new season.