Lena Dunham Shows Off Her Bikini In Poolside Pic

The “Girls” creator and actress Lena Dunham was poolside ready while modelling for the bikini brand Inamorata. The brand is owned by Dunham’s friend Emily Ratajkowski.

In the photo, she rocks a red polka dot-patterned bikini while posing under an umbrella. A pool in the background adds a touch of summer to the pic. The caption from Inamorata reads: “Queen @lenadunham mixes the Las Olas Top and the Orpheus Bottom in Figure Stripe 🧡”

This photo marks the first time Dunham has modelled for this brand on Instagram.

Dunham has always been vocal about embracing her body and the complicated issues she has had in the past with it. She’s opened up previously about how her relationship with food, weight loss and romantic relationships are tangled together.