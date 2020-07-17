Kate Hudson Enlists Beau Danny Fujikawa To Shoot Latest Fabletics Campaign

Kate Hudson is hiring some inside talent for her latest Fabletics campaign.

The actress, 41, just launched the summer collection of her popular athleisure wear line but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hudson enlisted longtime love Danny Fujikawa to help photograph.

“OUT NOW!” she wrote to Instagram, captioning a slideshow of photos showing off the new items. “Every couple of months I like to do edits that bring our customer a huge value with new curated designs and prints. Inspired by yoga flow and stay at home lifestyle, here’s July’s Edit!!!”

She added, “Directed, shot and edited by my guy @swimswammyslippyslappy during quarantine ❤️ Thanks for helping me out baby 🙏..”

In the second series of photos, Hudson wrote, “July Edit Pics.”

Adding that the collection is “available now.”

Hudson and Fujikawa have been together since 2017 and even share a daughter, Rani, 1, together.