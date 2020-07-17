Emily Mortimer Reveals What It’s Really Like Being On A Martin Scorsese Set

Emily Mortimer has opened up on the “ritual” of working on a Martin Scorsese set.

The actress worked with the legendary director on iconic movies like “Shutter Island” and “Hugo”.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Filmed His Lockdown Experience For BBC Film Series

Speaking to Collider, she revealed, “Walking onto his sets, it’s like walking into church or something. Really, it’s like you could hear a pin drop and everybody just knows their place.”

The British-born star described working with the directing genius as both “wonderful” and “really intimidating” at the same time.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images

She continued: “There is a kind of ritual to the whole thing. It’s like all these people who’ve been working with him for years and years, and adore him and are adored by him. But everybody from the person that’s bringing you your cup of tea to the sound person, to the costume designer, Sandy Powell, they’re all at the absolute top of their game. t’s so wonderful and it is really intimidating but in the best way.”

RELATED: Martin Scorsese Sent A Congratulatory Letter To Bong Joon-ho Following ‘Parasite”s Oscar Wins

“I don’t know, there’s something about working with people who are so good at what they do and working with Martin Scorsese who’s so good at what he does that the terror and the horror of the situation is completely mitigated by the fact that they are so expert and so good.”

Revealing the reason why she thinks Scorsese is so good at his job, Mortimer added, “He’s a cinephile, bar none, and so there’s such enthusiasm for the process of making a film and he’s so un-grand about it and every shot that he’s creating”

RELATED: Tweet Playfully Mocking Martin Scorsese’s Movies Sends Film Buffs Into A Tizzy