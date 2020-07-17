Rapper August Alsina Reacts To Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith’s ‘Entanglement’ Red Table Talk

The internet exploded when Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith revealed on her show “Red Table Talk” that she had a relationship with rapper August Alsina while she and Will were separated.

In an interview with Vulture, Alsina responded to the episode. He claimed he had not seen the full episode yet, but agreed with Jada’s use of the word “entanglement” to describe their relationship.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic,” Alsina said.

During the show, Will asked Jada to clarify “entanglement” and she finally defined it as a relationship during a difficult period in their marriage.

Alsina first made the claims about a relationship with Jada on “The Breakfast Club” stating the rumours were “tampering” with his “life and finances” and that he needed to “clear the air”. Still, he claimed he has no regrets about the relationship and that he grew as a person from it.

A sentiment Jada seems to share as she explained during the show that she did “some really deep healing.”

Rapper 50 Cent asked Will Smith about the segment. See more in the video below: