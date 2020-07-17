Kehlani Returns To The Stage For Drive-In Concert

Kehlani is back on stage, doing what she loves.

As part of “Audi Presents: Summer Drive-In Concert”, the singer performed on stage in Malibu for a special drive-in show put on to celebrate frontline workers.

“It’s really nice to socially distantly meet y’all,” she told the 100-person crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no more important work than what you guys are doing right now, no more necessary work, so thank you for risking your lives for us. I’m really appreciative and I know we’re all really appreciative.”

The new type of show is one of the first of its kind following the massive outbreak of the coronavirus.

“This is so different, usually I can touch people’s hands! I’m touching hands in spirit,” Kehlani continued. “I’m happy that we were able to do this, this is new and a cool experience. I hope you guys are having a good night.”

Among the sold-out crowd was Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.