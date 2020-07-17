Tom Bergeron Reflects On Career And Reveals Whether He’s Retiring

Despite being axed from “Dancing with the Stars” earlier this week, host Tom Bergeron is reflecting on how grateful he is for his career.

Taking to Instagram to share a snapshot of himself hanging out with legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke, Bergeron said: “My ‘career,’ which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows. And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you’ve idolized since childhood, you damn well better realize how blessed you are.”

The 62-year-old comedian continued: “To all of you friends I’ve yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I’m humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with.”

Underneath the post, a fan commented to ask: “Just because you’re not hosting DWTS, doesn’t mean you have to retire, or does it?”

In reply, Bergeron assured them that there’s still more to come, simply writing: “Not retiring.”

In a separate video, Bergeron and Van Dyke showed off their best impressions of comedian Stan Laurel.

On Monday, Jul. 13, the presenter took to social media to reveal that he would not be returning to “DWTS” for season 29.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Bergeron has hosted the show since its debut in 2005. He and co-host Erin Andrews will be replaced by model and presenter Tyra Banks.