Jane Fonda Looks Flawless In New Campaign For Uncle Bud’s CBD

Jane Fonda is debuting her ad for Uncle Bud’s CBD.
In a flawless new ad, shared to the icon’s Instagram, Fonda, 82, is the new spokesperson for the line of CBD products.
Fonda has admitted to being a fan of Uncle Bud’s in the past, even revealing she uses CBD to help her sleep.
“Who isn’t Fonda smooth skin, moisturized lips, and relief from aches and pains? Go to unclebudshemp.com and treat yourself to @unclebuds_hemp CBD and hemp skincare products,” she captioned the campaign. “Recommended by eight out of eight Jane Fondas.”
Fonda has previously supported the brand. Back in June the actress shared a video with Uncle Bud’s about which of their products she would be sending to some of her famous friends.
In the clip, Fonda said she would send their hand cream to Lily Tomlin and their face masks to pal Annie Leonard.
“Consider this a kick in the pants for you too: take care of yourself! I mean, @UncleBuds_Hemp makes it so easy, so don’t give me excuses. Want soft silky hands, that fresh faced feeling, and to ease your aches and pains? Get Uncle Bud’s Hemp Hand Lotion, Hemp Seed Oil Blue Light Face Mask, Hemp Pain Relief Roll On, and CBD Body Gel and make it happen! ULTRA STRENGTH” – @janefonda Thank you @glamourmag @jessicaradloff14 @lindsayschallon