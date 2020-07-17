Kim Kardashian Asks Followers To ‘Pay Attention And Intervene’ In Azerbaijan And Armenia Conflict

Kim Kardashian is using her platform to inform her followers about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The reality star shared a series of tweets, educating her fan base about Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense threat to bomb Armenia, her family’s ancestral home.

“Despite an ongoing global pandemic, Azerbaijan has violated the UN’s appeal for global ceasefire by unprovoked attacks against the Republic of Armenia,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story.

“Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia,” she added. “In the meantime, congressional amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act will be voted on next week to ensure that the US does not enable Azerbaijan with military aid that would be used against Armenia and Artsakh.”

Kardashian, who is currently studying law, asked everyone to “pay attention and intervene” with hopes that political and diplomatic forces will put measures in place to “prevent unnecessary escalation and the loss of human life.”

Along with her post, Kardashian shared a picture of herself along with the flag of Armenia.