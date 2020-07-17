Heather Morris Promises To ‘Honour’ Naya Rivera Every Day

Heather Morris is making a promise to Naya Rivera and her family.

The actress, who starred alongside the Rivera on “Glee” for six seasons, took to Instagram on Friday and vowed to “honour” her friend and co-star every day.

Rivera died earlier this month after drowning in Lake Piru. She was 33.

“The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy,” Morris captioned a selfie of herself and Rivera. “You would tell me ‘you look so skinny’ EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel…you said, ‘Well I’d always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.'”

Morris continued, “We had a play date in the works for this week and I can’t wait for it to be over so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f**king loved how you drank martini’s and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it.”

“I’m doing something every day to honour your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay.”

She later shared another photo of herself and her other “Glee” co-stars on the final day of the search for Rivera’s body.

We called her out of the water and she came,” Morris captioned the heartbreaking photo of the cast holding hands on the shore. “If you’re not a believer, I don’t know what more proof you’d need.”