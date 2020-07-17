Ali Wentworth Says She ‘Would Watch’ Porn With Her Kids

Ali Wentworth wants her kids to know the truth about porn.

The actress revealed that she “would watch” porn with her teenage children, in order to teach them that it’s all performative.

Wentworth and husband George Stephanopoulos are parents to daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” said the 55-year-old comedian, while speaking to Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani during the Thursday, July 16 episode of “The Dissenters” podcast.

“They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.”

She continued: “You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

Wentworth also spoke about how she looks at social media posts with her daughters and offers them some perspective.

She added: “I say, ‘Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill.’ … I [also] use humour to try to converse with them and say things like, ‘Did you drop out of school today. Did you get married today?’”

