Charlize Theron Accepts WWE Invitation

It looks like we might soon see Charlize Theron making her WWE debut.
The Oscar-winner accepted an invitation to step into the fighting ring during an interview with wrestling star Kofi Kingston.
Theron joined Kingston via video-link to chat about her new Netflix movie, “The Old Guard”.
“I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE superstar,” said Kingston, praising the actress’ performance in the action-flick.
“The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally,” he continued, before suggesting that Theron could go one-on-one with a big-time wrestler like Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks.
“Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair],” he mused. “I feel like you would fit right in!”
“Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where?” said an enthusiastic Theron.
“I know we’re in a crisis situation right now, so it’s not going to be anytime soon, but that sounds awesome!”
Being a good sport, she added: “And I will get my a** kicked so that would be really entertaining for everyone to watch because I’m a mere actor. But that would be so much fun.”