Charlize Theron Accepts WWE Invitation

It looks like we might soon see Charlize Theron making her WWE debut.

The Oscar-winner accepted an invitation to step into the fighting ring during an interview with wrestling star Kofi Kingston.

Theron joined Kingston via video-link to chat about her new Netflix movie, “The Old Guard”.

“I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE superstar,” said Kingston, praising the actress’ performance in the action-flick.

“The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally,” he continued, before suggesting that Theron could go one-on-one with a big-time wrestler like Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks.

“Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair],” he mused. “I feel like you would fit right in!”