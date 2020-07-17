Colin Hanks Shares How He Told His Daughters About COVID-19

Every parent has been faced with explaining coronavirus to their kids, but for Colin Hanks and wife, Samatha Bryant, things were extra personal as they had to tell their daughters that their grandparents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, had contracted it.

“I told them that there’s something very serious going on… an illness,” Colin told US Weekly. of what they told their daughters Olivia, 9, and Charlotte, 7. “Something that’s making people sick and provided you do what the doctors tell you to do, and you wash your hands and you keep your distance and you socially distance from people… things are going to be OK.”

Colin also considers his family “in the same group as everyone else” when it comes to makes it through isolation.

“It’s been trying at times and joyful at others,” he added. “We’re just trying to sort of take things a day at a time.”

In March, Tom and Wilson were some of the first stars to reveal they had contracted COVID-19 while staying in Australia.

“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances,” Colin said at the time. “Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and [I] am confident that they will make a full recovery.”

Tom and Wilson have since gone on to fully recover and are now in Antiparos, Greece where they typically spend time during the summer.