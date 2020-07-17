Prince William And Kate Middleton Send Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall A Special Birthday Message

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated her 73rd birthday on July 17 with the well-wishes of family and friends.

Clarence House, the official home of Prince Charles and Camilla, shared a new photo of the Duchess glowing in a blue dress to mark the day. They later posted a second pic from the same day to thank fans.

A new photograph of The Duchess of Cornwall has been released to mark Her Royal Highness’s 73rd birthday tomorrow. The photo was taken earlier this week in the garden of Clarence House. 📸 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/bTmH0z1aJS — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 16, 2020

Thank you for all the birthday wishes for The Duchess of Cornwall 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qjdCQwISbd — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 17, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted their own sentiments by sharing a photo of when the four royals attended a joint engagement in February at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cornwall! 🎂🎈,” they wrote.

While Queen Elizabeth II shared a fun picture of herself and Camilla together.

The Royal Family has been apart for many months as they have quarantined separately. Like most families, they have used video calls to keep in touch including wishing both the Queen and Prince Philip all the best for their birthdays earlier this year.