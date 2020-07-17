Chelsea Handler Makes A Bra Out Of Face Masks While Urging People To Prevent The Spread Of COVID-19

Chelsea Handler is urging the public to wear face masks in a very Chelsea Handler way.

The comedian, 45, shared a hilarious PSA on Instagram, showing herself wearing two masks as a bra while talked about the importance of the gear, which helps prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Everybody needs to find a mask and put it on because I’d like to have fun again, okay?” she says through another mask on her face in the clip. “People want their kids to go back to school and we’re abusing our health care workers. Please find a mask and put it on any part of your body!”

The caption for Handler’s post was simple, “Wear a mask!”

Even her trainer Ben Bruno got in on the fun, sharing his own photo of the star.

Some of Handler’s famous friends loved the post.

“I can’t handle you” commented Molly Sims. Uzo Aduba added, “I can’t with you, but also yes 😂.”