Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Granted Motion To Subpoena Twitter For Information On Two Sexual Assualt Accusers

Justin Bieber and his lawyers were in for a win on Thursday after a judge granted them a motion to subpoena Twitter for the information of two accounts who accused the singer of sexual assault.

In June, two women accused Bieber of assault. One of them claiming it happened at a Four Seasons in Austin, Texas while he was in town with then girlfriend Selena Gomez. Bieber’s lawyers have suggested the two accounts, who went by Danielle and Kadi, could be the same person.

“We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts and it may be the same person,” Bieber’s lawyer Evan Spiegel said according to NBC 4.

Bieber has denied all wrong-doings and provided a large collection of documents to prove he did not stay at the Four Seasons, including statements from hotel staff and the receipt from the Airbnb he was at with Gomez and other friends.

“Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel because of the public reports of him dining at the restaurant,” the filing obtained by People says. “However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel.”