Taryn Manning Addresses The Free Britney Movement

It’s might be 18 years since they starred together in “Crossroads,” but Taryn Manning is proving that she still watches out for her friend Britney Spears.

The actress took to Instagram to reflect on shooting the teen-hit movie, while also sharing a message of love to Spears.

“Such a wonderful time with this crew! #retro #crossroads,” said Manning, sharing a still from the 2002 movie, which also starred Zoe Saldana.

“Britney I know you’re strong af and have your own brain and thought process,” she continued. “To me you look happy and like you’re having a blast! Keep up the happy posts and your faith in Jesus Christ.”

Addressing the #FreeBritney Movement, which calls for Spears to be released from the conservatorship that is controlled by her dad Jamie, Manning added: “How about instead of #freebritney we say #GodIsWatchingOverBritney.”

“How about let’s give this wonderful woman the dignity she deserves and earned ✝️ Until you know the facts stop speculating and perpetuating the father of lies. We all know she’s under a type of control that’s unfair and things will be fixed. Have faith. Wish her well! Send good vibes of no fear! Please!” she added.

Meanwhile, actress Ariel Winter recently showed her support for the #FreeBritney Movement.

“What her ‘father’ and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating,” said the “Modern Family” star.