Bella Thorne’s Rep Shuts Down Engagement Rumours To Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo spent five months apart during quarantine and have recently reunited but they aren’t engaged.

A rep for Thorne set the record straight after rumours started to swirl that the two were getting ready to tie the knot.

Thorne shared a picture of the two of them in Mexico and eagle-eyed fans noticed she had a ring on her left hand.

“After 5 months reunited & it feels so good ❤️ where shall we go next ??since ben isn’t allowed in America yet… and I can’t go to Italy unless I have a work permit there,” Thorne captioned the photos.

“Bella and Benjamin are very much in love and very happy, but there are no wedding plans in the near future,” a rep told Just Jared.